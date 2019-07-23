Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating two 15-year-olds, GABRIELLE SAMAROO and ANTHONY ROGERS.
Gabrielle and Anthony, were last seen at the dormitory of the St. Mary’s Children’s Home, Tacarigua, around 1:00pm, on Sunday 21st July 2019.
They were reported missing to the Arouca Police Station around 3:15pm, on Monday 22nd July 2019, by an employee at the home.
Gabrielle is of mixed descent, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a brown complexion and an afro hairstyle. She also has a scar on her forehead, over her right eye.
Anthony is of African descent, 5 feet 6 inches tall and medium built with a dark brown complexion, and a short black hairstyle.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of GABRIELLE SAMAROO and ANTHONY ROGERS is asked to contact the police at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station or via text/WhatsApp to 482-GARY (4279).