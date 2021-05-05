In a response this afternoon, the management of TCL said it was aware of recent land-grabbing at its Mayo quarry.
It said Mayo is home to their 414 hectare quarry, where the cement manufacturing process begins and they are aware of recent incursions on the land.
TCL says this has resulted in violence between new squatters and people who have existing arrangements with TCL to occupy and farm on the company's land.
The company adds, it is seeking to restore order to protect the community of Mayo by asking those who do not have formal, historical arrangements with the company to vacate.
General Manager of TCL Guillermo Rojo says, "We are currently looking at regularizing the land, after which we will engage interested members of the community under an agri-entrepreneurship programme as one of our social impact initiatives".
The details of that programme are still being worked out, however Rojo says the big picture is to achieve self sufficiency and food security for residents of the Mayo community.