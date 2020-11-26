Thinking about making a green salad for dinner, tonight well, hold that thought.
As, there's a recall of a specific type of lettuce.
The Health Ministry said Tanimura & Antle has issued a voluntary recall for its packaged, single head romaine lettuce.
The recall is for lettuce with a "packed on" date of October 15th or 16th, 2020.
Officials say it's due to possible contamination with E. Coli.
The Health Ministry is urging people NOT to consume any of the recalled romaine lettuce.
Officials say, If the lettuce label says "Tanimura & Antle", and has the October 15th or 16th "packed on" date, discard it or return it to the place of purchase.
Do the same if the package is not labelled.