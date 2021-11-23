If you have an upcoming appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Racquet Centre, in Tacarigua, listen up!
That's because from tomorrow, the mass vaccination site at the National Racquet Centre, will be shut down.
The Eastern Regional Health Authority says the vaccination site will no longer be housed in Tacarigua, effective November 24th.
People who have appointments at the National Racquet Centre will now have to go to the Sangre Grande Civic Centre, to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Officials say such people are to go to the Sangre Grande Civic Centre on the respective appointment dates and times.
The E.R.H.A. says COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be available at ALL health facilities.