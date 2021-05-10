This country's second Batch of Vaccines from the COVAX Facility has arrived at Piarco.
The 33,600 dosed of Astra Zeneca Vaccines arrived minutes before noon and our cameras were on site to catch some of the arrival.
This country's second Batch of Vaccines from the COVAX Facility has arrived at Piarco.
The 33,600 dosed of Astra Zeneca Vaccines arrived minutes before noon and our cameras were on site to catch some of the arrival.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Have you ever wondered what life is like for a front-line worker during the pandemic? Well M…
Drama Making A Difference, DMAD Company is known for the various social outreach initiatives and this time, l they are targeting incarcerated fathers.
It's a high record for Covid deaths in Trinidad and Tobago eight recorded in the past 24 hours.
Meantime the United National Congress is condemning the government for its decision to move forward with the SEA exam, given the threat of COVID-19.
After more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed what many have been suspecting, and dreading the COVID-19 virus is airborne.
Marshall's death has sent the fraternity into mourning. Owner of D'Dial Fitness Gym Mikey John who was a close friend of Marshall said he was deeply saddened by his passing.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription