This country's second Batch of Vaccines from the COVAX Facility has arrived at Piarco.

The 33,600 dosed of Astra Zeneca Vaccines arrived minutes before noon and our cameras were on site to catch some of the arrival.

Morning Edition: 10th May, 2021

Drama Making A Difference, DMAD Company is known for the various social outreach initiatives and this time, l they are targeting incarcerated fathers.

CDC Confirms Covid19 Airborne

After more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed what many have been suspecting, and dreading the COVID-19 virus is airborne.

Responses To Marshall Passing

Marshall's death has sent the fraternity into mourning. Owner of D'Dial Fitness Gym Mikey John who was a close friend of Marshall said he was deeply saddened by his passing.