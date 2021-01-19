The wheels of local football is turning once again as the Soca Warriors are set to face heated rivals USA in a friendly international at the end of this month.
The match comes weeks ahead of this country's opening CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier against Guyana.
It will also be Coach Terry Fenwick's first outing in charge of the National team since his appointment in December of 2019.
The match against USA is expected to be played on January 31st at Exploria Stadium in Orlando Florida.
The game will serve as important preparation for the National team who have been inactive in competitive matches for over a year.
The Warriors will open its World Cup qualifying campaign at home to Guyana on March 25th.
T&T will leave these shores on January 28th and will spend two days in quarantine on arrival.
4,500 fans will be allowed to view the match which is under the comprehensive U.S. Soccer Return to Play Protocols.