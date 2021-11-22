Trinidad and Tobago will approach the Council for Trade and Economic Development tomorrow, on the issue of rising food prices. Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon will spearhead the call to remove the Common External Tariff on trade of food items among member countries.

The tariff ranges from as low as 5% of value of the goods, to as high as 25% in some instances.

This as food prices continue to rise amid the global pandemic.

Last month T&T also removed VAT on a number of basic food items and Minister Gopee-Scoon says exercises continue to ensure compliance with this initiative.

