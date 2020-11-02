After receiving a shipment of Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccines from Russia at the start of October, Venezuela announced that it had discovered an effective vaccine for COVID-19. But Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says, there has been no liaising with the Latin-American neighbour on this as T&T would be sticking to the COVAX facility which it has signed on to and is a shareholder.

COVAX is set to have its first stakeholder meeting on November 2nd... after which Minister Deyalsingh expects more information would be forthcoming.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grant Gets Her Grant

Grant Gets Her Grant

After the process was delayed, help has finally come from the National Commission for Self Help for a Diego Martin woman, who has been frustrated by a leaking roof.

Man Swept Away By Floods

Man Swept Away By Floods

The search is on for a missing man, who disappeared, after being swept away by rushing flood waters, in the Williamsville area.