After receiving a shipment of Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccines from Russia at the start of October, Venezuela announced that it had discovered an effective vaccine for COVID-19. But Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says, there has been no liaising with the Latin-American neighbour on this as T&T would be sticking to the COVAX facility which it has signed on to and is a shareholder.
COVAX is set to have its first stakeholder meeting on November 2nd... after which Minister Deyalsingh expects more information would be forthcoming.