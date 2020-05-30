Word just in that the country's COVID-19 status has changed...just as the Prime Minister announced that government is bringing forward phase three of the reopening of the country.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Word just in that the country's COVID-19 status has changed...just as the Prime Minister ann…
The Interception of communications bill, was passed, in the Lower House, Friday with one Opposition MP, calling it, an attack on journalists.
National junior player Aalisha Alexis says it's a privilege to be back in training as she's playing a non-contact sport.
No word yet from FIFA as the United TTFA and their legal team was hoping for some response on Friday with a proposed 2pm deadline.
Political Analyst Dr. Winford James says, the Prime Minister came across as, very combative, during Thursday's post cabinet news conference.