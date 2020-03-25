Statement by the Honourable Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Health, on the Death of a COVID-19 Positive Patient
It is with great sadness that I announce that a patient, from Trinidad and Tobago, who tested positive for COVID-19, unfortunately died today, Wednesday 25th March 2020. I offer my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the patient.
The patient was an elderly male with a pre-existing medical condition.
In deference to the feelings of the family, the Ministry of Health delayed the public release of this information so that the family would have ample time to receive and process this information.
While this is a sad moment for all of us, we can only imagine how difficult this must be for the family. I urge everyone to take a humanistic approach and respect patient confidentiality and the family’s right to privacy at this time. Please allow them to mourn in peace.
I would like to thank the medical team who acted professionally and continue to provide the highest level of care to this and all other patients.
I also use this opportunity to remind the public to remain calm and to diligently adhere to all the public health recommendations of the Ministry of Health relating to personal hygiene, social distancing, sanitization of frequently used surfaces, quarantine measures and other advisories outlined by the Ministry of Health.
I assure you all that, together, we do have the power to overcome this health challenge