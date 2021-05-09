It's a record high for COVID deaths in Trinidad and Tobago... eight in the last 24 hours.

That's the alarming statistic released this afternoon by the Ministry of Health as this country recorded 233 new positive cases from samples taken during the period May 6th - May 8th.

The Ministry said the eight deaths were one middle aged male, three middle aged females and two elderly females all with comorbidities, and one young adult male and one elderly female without comorbidities.

This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths to 211.

The Ministry said the total number of active positive cases now stands at 3,907.

Since the pandemic started in March 2020 this country has had 13,355 positive cases of which 9,237 have recovered.

There are 342 patients in hospitals, while 3,278 are in home self-isolation.

