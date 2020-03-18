A coordinated effort is underway at Piarco International Airport to receive a number of Trinidad &Tobago nationals who came in on a flight from Guadeloupe.
An official at the Airports Authority says, the Air Caribe flight landed after 11am away from the Piarco Airport main terminal building as part of the safety precautions.
All nationals, who were said to have come from a cruise ship off Guadeloupe where there were reportedly cases of COVID-19 on board, are to be taken into quarantine at a site in Balandra by vehicles provided by the relevant authorities.
The official says, the initiative being managed by Port Health under the Health Ministry and the Ministry of National Security. We're told assistance is also being rendered by the Regiment and the Fire Service.
A specified number of nationals has not provided by the Airports Authority, but previous reports indicate that over 70 people were expected to return to T&T. In addition, the official referred to the operation as "professional and carefully coordinated."
The Air Caribe crew we're told are foreigners, and would be leaving on the same flight back to Guadeloupe.