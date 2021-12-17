In news of bobsledding, can this country qualify for next year's Beijing Winter Olympics?
Yes, you heard that question correctly!
A two-man Trinidad and Tobago bobsled team thinks that its chances of going to the Olympics are strong.
This is a photo with the two members that took part in the North American Cup tour. They believe that the performance was good enough to book a spot at the Winter Olympics.
They are crossing their fingers since qualification depends on how the other nations finish in Europe, with the announcement to be made on January 16th.
The Winter Olympics take place in February.