No cases of polio reported in this country.

That's the response from the South West Regional Health Authority this afternoon, following claims made in a facebook post by a former member of parliament.

Former MP for Moruga Dr Lovell Francis this morning said, "I was very annoyed to learn yesterday that there are cases of Poliomyelitis in Moruga, yes polio. Something unseen for over a generation, because some parents are refusing to have their children vaccinated. This should be a crime, they should be prosecuted for abuse and negligence."

When TV6 News contacted the SWRHA, it said that they were aware of the inaccurate and misleading post.

However, the authority says it wanted to assure members of the public that no case of polio has been recorded across the south western region, nor anywhere else in the country.

The SWRHA is asking members of the public to refrain from sharing unverified, unfounded information like this which has the potential to create harm or panic.

Meanwhile, when we contacted Dr Francis to clarify his post he admitted the information was hearsay, but he wanted to share the information to highlight a bigger issue.

The former minister in the ministry of education says he is worried about what he sees is a developing trend of anti-vaxxers in a country that has for decades successfully vaccinated against so many diseases.

According to the World Health Organisation, Polio is a highly infectious disease that invades the nervous system, and can cause total paralysis in a matter of hours.

One in 200 infections leads to irreversible paralysis, and among those paralysed, 5% to 10% die when their breathing muscles become immobilized.

Polio usually affects children under the age of five, and while there is no cure, it can be prevented through vaccination.

