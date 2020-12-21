Supermarkets are complaining about crowds. It's not that they are unhappy to see customers taking goods off grocery shelves, far from it.
What they are concerned about is social distancing.
President of the Supermarkets Association, Rajiv Diptee has said that customers are not adhering to the guidelines.
Speaking with our sister station, i95.5fm, Diptee said the association has asked the police to assist, but acknowledged that the lawmen have been over-extending themselves.
He said consumers and business owners must follow the guidelines.
With three days before Christmas, he said the association will be closely monitoring the situation.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has implored members of the public to practise social distancing and all health protocols, cautioning that if they do not, the country may have to return to stricter protocols.