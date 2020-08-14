Anselm Gibbs spoke with the President of the Supermarkets Association, Rajiv Diptee on the removal of the ban against Ramasaran Diary Products from supermarkets. The ban was placed on the company as an employee and relative made racist comments on Facebook.

Ahloy Hunt Raises Concerns Over 171 Ballots

Having lost the election for the Constituency of St Joseph against Terrence Deyalsingh by 811 votes, retired Lieutenant Colonel Ahloy Hunt called an emergency media conference to highlight what he says were irregularities during the voting process.

Trini Stuck in Barbados

A Trinidad and Tobago national and his wife, who is a non-national, have been stuck in Barbados for the past five months.