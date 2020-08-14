Anselm Gibbs spoke with the President of the Supermarkets Association, Rajiv Diptee on the removal of the ban against Ramasaran Diary Products from supermarkets. The ban was placed on the company as an employee and relative made racist comments on Facebook.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank -- Terrence Farrell, says T&T is now experien…
Anselm Gibbs spoke with the President of the Supermarkets Association, Rajiv Diptee on the r…
Health Ministry is reporting a new COVID-19-related death. The patient was an elderly female…
Having lost the election for the Constituency of St Joseph against Terrence Deyalsingh by 811 votes, retired Lieutenant Colonel Ahloy Hunt called an emergency media conference to highlight what he says were irregularities during the voting process.
A Trinidad and Tobago national and his wife, who is a non-national, have been stuck in Barbados for the past five months.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- 8 COVID-19 Cases for Tobago
- Trini Stuck in Barbados
- Dottin Urges Population to Forgive Naila
- New COVID-19 related death in T&T: total 9
- Morning Edition: 12th August 2020
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 13th August 2020
- Morning Edition August 14th 2020
- Ahloy Hunt Raises Concerns Over 171 Ballots
- EBC: A Win For PNM
- Haynes to Imbert: Stay Calm During Recount