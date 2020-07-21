See the elation and emotion captured as 5 students previously stranded in India touch down at the Piarco International Airport this afternoon. They will spend 14 days in state quarantine.

TTUTA TOBAGO PUPILS

While TTUTA Tobago is at this time pleased with some of the measures instituted by the Division of Education as SEA pupils returned to the classroom, there are some concerns. 

ROWLEY ON UNC WATSON

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley again cautioned the people of Tobago to stay clear of PDP Leader Watson Duke, as he is a mask of the UNC.

SECOND TRIAL FOR BAKR

It will be a second trial for leader of the Jamaat Al Muslimeen Leader for failure to appear before a Commission of Enquiry into the 1990 attempted coup.