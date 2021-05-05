However despite the continued efforts of the government to repatriate citizens, reports continue to come in of persons being stranded abroad.

In fact, the University of the West Indies' Social Work Programme Department has recently completed a study on nationals stranded abroad and the University says, the situation is dire.

But with vaccines now becoming available across the world, one national currently stranded in Barbados is asking, whether this will make any difference to government's border policy.

Police Can Enter Your Home In Pandemic

The debate on whether or not police can enter your private premises to enforce the health regulations continues, but according to one legal mind, there is no debate

PTSC Driver Positive For COVID

Five PTSC drivers are now in quarantine after one driver tested positive for COVID-19. However the Public Transport Service Corporation is assuring the travelling public that no bus routes will be affected.

TTRNA: One Nurse To 45 COVID Patients

President of the Nurses Association, Idi Stuart, is telling the public: We don't have six more days - the system is already overwhelmed. Stuart says at this time, there is only one nurse to Forty-Five COVID patients in hospital

Morning Edition: 6th May, 2021

A Global Coalition in Support of St. Vincent & the Grenadines was formed by the country's Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves together with the Chairman of the OECS, Roosevelt Skerritt, Prime Minister of Dominica following the recent eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano.