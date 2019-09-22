While the Tropical Storm Warning has been lifted, Trinidad and Tobago still remains under a Red Level Riverine Flood Alert until 4pm on Monday 23rd, September.
This means that while we are no longer under the threat of the storm, Trinidad and Tobago may still experience heavy downpours and thundershowers in some areas.
The Red Level Riverine Flood Alert means that while rainfall may have subsided, watercourses are still under very serious threat of overflowing their banks which could mean that surrounding areas are also under the threat of being flooded.
Caution is still strongly advised.