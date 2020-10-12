The results of the Secondary Entrance Assessment Examination were released late last week causing excitement and perhaps even anxiety as students finally found out which secondary school they'd be attending for the next five programme. Founder and Manager of 'Survival Scholars', Dawsher Charles shed light on her campaign, 'Stories Over Statistics', which seeks to help raise awareness about the stress she believes society places on students. She says, often times, several years come down to one moment.
Charles says, it is impossible to encapsulate those years into the final exam score. Kareem Ryce wrote the song for the Campaign which was launched on September 12th. He says, the initiative resonated with him as he suffers from a mental condition.