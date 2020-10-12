The results of the Secondary Entrance Assessment Examination were released late last week causing excitement and perhaps even anxiety as students finally found out which secondary school they'd be attending for the next five programme. Founder and Manager of 'Survival Scholars', Dawsher Charles shed light on her campaign, 'Stories Over Statistics', which seeks to help raise awareness about the stress she believes society places on students. She says, often times, several years come down to one moment.

Charles says, it is impossible to encapsulate those years into the final exam score. Kareem Ryce wrote the song for the Campaign which was launched on September 12th. He says, the initiative resonated with him as he suffers from a mental condition.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Flu Season Is Upon Us

Flu Season Is Upon Us

It's a contagious respiratory illness/virus that can affect your nose, throat and at times your lungs, causing mild to severe illness and at times lead to death and it's not Covid 19...

AG Says 100 Murders Less Without SOE

AG Says 100 Murders Less Without SOE

A major reduction in the murder rate this year so far compared to the same period last year was accomplished without a State of Emergency says the Attorney General.

You Can Be Charged

You Can Be Charged

The Office of the Chief Secretary (OCS) reminds the public that restrictions pertaining to sea bathing as outlined in the Legal Notice No. 339, The Public Health Ordinance...