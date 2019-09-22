State Agencies Ready for Karen

State agencies including the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management, the Tobago Emergency Management Authority, the Defence Force and other first responders are ready for the effects of Tropical Storm Karen.
In a media conference earlier today, Minister of National Security, Stuart Young was flanked by, Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan and Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, Kazim Hosein.
Each Minister explained what their subordinates would have put in place to ensure that Trinidad and Tobago remains in a state of preparedness until Tropical Storm Karen is no longer a threat.
The Housing Development Corporation has also begun putting measures in place. Members of the HDC's Emergency Preparedness and Response Team visited some of the HDC's most vulnerable communities such as Greenvale Park, Oropune Gardens, Edinburgh South and Harmony Hall, Gasparillo on Saturday.
Contact has also been made with the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) to ensure that the ELDAM buses can be used to transport persons with disabilities and the elderly within these communities, should the need arise. Other private transport providers have also been put on alert to provide the necessary support to residents.