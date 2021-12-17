A number of State agencies have recently come under fire.
That's after saying they'll stop accepting cotton bank notes before December 31st, when the notes will stop being legal tender.
Finance Minister -- Colm Imbert has intervened, and even called out some state agencies.
A statement on Imbert's Twitter said he has noted complaints that State Agencies like WASA, PTSC and NP decided to stop accepting old, small denomination banknotes before the official cut-off date of December 31st.
Imbert said he consulted with the line Ministers, and asked to rescind these decisions.
And, like clock-work agencies like WASA and PTSC put out statements, saying they will now be accepting the older notes until December 31st.