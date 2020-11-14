There has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, with the Health Ministry reporting 97 new positive cases from samples taken between Wednesday and Friday of this week. There was also one more death today.
The Ministry said that of the 97 new positive cases, 46 are from a cluster of cases within the prison system.
However, the latest information we have from the Prisons Service is that 68 additional prisoners housed at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.
In a media release, the Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan confirmed the latest test results, and described the current situation as " unsettling."
He said all avenues were being explored.. with a view to protect the rest of the prison population.
Pulchan said another factor of grave concern.. is the safety and well-being of staff members, who are also affected. He added that persons identified as 'Next of Kin' of the affected persons will be contacted by welfare officers.
Pulchan said in spite of the challenges, the Prison Service will continue to function in the most resourceful and effective manner possible, while maintaining the balance between health and security.