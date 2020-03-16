A man was killed by police in the Morvant district this morning.
Officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) were conducting an anti-crime exercise at around 7:30am, when they observed a group of men gathered in an abandoned building.
The men ran off. One of the suspects however, turned and pointed a firearm at the officers, who shot at the gunman, hitting him about the body.
The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Brandon Rojas, of Movant, was taken to Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died. One firearm was recovered from the scene.
At the time, police were searching for an escaped prisoner.
The search is ongoing for the other men who escaped.
The exercise was spearheaded by ACP Balram and supervised by Sgt. Mark Hernandez.