A firearm and ammunition belonging to a soldier is allegedly stolen from President's House.
The incident is said to have occurred around 6:30 pm on Wednesday.
According to reports, the Lance Corporal who is attached to President's House told police that he secured his service-issued pistol and two rounds of nine millimetre ammunition in his locker before moving away.
However, he said when he returned he discovered his locker broken into and the firearm and ammunition missing.
He said he gave no one permission to remove the items.
Police have interviewed several persons in connection with the report...and enquiries are continuing.