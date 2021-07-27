The Ministry of Social Development paid a visit today to a Diego Martin family whose home has been rendered inhabitable. After a brief walk though by Minister Donna Cox, she was happy to report that help is on its way.

Minister On Fatal Fire: Pray For Family

In the wake of Monday's tragic fire which claimed the lives of three children trapped in their burning home, Social Development Minister Donna Cox is calling on the nation to pray for the Burke family.

House Call

Twenty five persons received free sight saving surgery after being faced with medical costs they just could not meet.