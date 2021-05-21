It seems to have been a successful first day for the rollout of the 100,000 Sinopharm vaccines.
Earlier this week, the Ministry of Health invited people over 60 and those under 60, who have non-communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes, to apply to get the vaccine.
When we visited a few vaccination centres, in south Trinidad, today there was a steady flow of people.
At the Princes Town District Health facility some people told us, setting up the appointment was as quick and easy as taking the shot itself.