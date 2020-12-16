The TTPS is tonight reporting 6 illegal Venezuelans have been detained during a routine exercise in Siparia.

According to police they were on patrol near China Gardens, when they noticed a car pulled over and persons exiting.

Upon investigation, police learnt the car driven by a 39 year old T&T national contained six illegal Venezuelans – four males, a female and a child.

All were detained with the six taken for medical examination and later handed over to Immigration officials to be repatriated to their homeland.

