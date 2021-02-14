GI Beharry, Imran Aleem Beharry, has retained his Chutney Soca Monarch title.
His brother, Master Saleem, Saleem Malik Beharry, placed second, making it the first time that siblings have taken the top two places in the history of the Chutney Soca Monarch.. or any other major music competition in Carnival.
GI delivered Drink Together,.. a song beseeching people to appreciate friends and family... and take "a drink together".. before it's too late and they're gone.
Master Saleem performed "B.Y.O.B," in which he is having a lime and cooked all the food. However, his guests must walk with alcohol.. as he can't afford to provide the amount of rum they'll be drinking.
There was also a new category introduced this year -- the Queen of Chutney Soca. This was won by Nisha Ramsook who sang "Fireman."
The final was pre-recorded.. on Thursday.. at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando.. and broadcast internationally on television on Saturday.