5 Shot, One Dead in Westmoorings KFC Carpark

West End Police are investigating a shooting which has left one man dead and four others injured in the car park of a Westmoorings KFC.
According to reports, around 10pm on Thursday, five people were seated in a gold Nissan Almera when an unknown number of assailants approached the vehicle and opened fire.
The driver was killed on the scene, while the other four occupants were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment. At least one person has life threatening injuries.
