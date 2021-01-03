The Shipping Association notes that a decision by some if its members to stop accepting TT dollars for freight come January 19th, is also due to its agents' operations being negatively impacted by a lack of forex.
President of the Shipping Association Gary Dalla Costa told TV6, agents are currently in debt to their principals, as they have amassed large amounts of TT dollars which they cannot use to pay the owners of the vessels.
The Shipping Association is engaging its stakeholders, including the Ministry of Finance, with the hope of finding a working solution to the problem.