Police have now arrested a total of seven people, in connection with a security guard being shot and killed during a robbery, in Valencia.
On Thursday, just hours after the robbery, police arrested two people, Including a 22-year-old woman, who was arrested at. Gill Street, in Valencia.
Today police said five more suspects were arrested.
Among them, three 21-year-olds -- two of them from Valencia, and one from Marabella and, also a 22-year-old from Depeza Trace, in Valencia.
Investigators say they have seized three guns, and recovered one vehicle, in connection with the robbery and homicide.
The robbery happened on Thursday, in Valencia.
Bandits robbed a van making cigarette deliveries. The security officer and another worker were shot. The officer died at the scene. The other victim was hospitalised.