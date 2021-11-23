The debate on Senator Vieira's motion suspended when the Senate was adjourned to Tuesday November 30th.
But before he announced the adjournment, Leader of Government Business in the Senate Clarence Rambharat also contributed to the debate.
He spoke about the days leading up to the sitting of the Electoral College on October 21st.
Senator Rambharat, who is also the Minister of Agriculture, made reference to the storming of the Capitol building in Washington in January...and the attempted coup in this country in 1990.
Opposition Senator Anil Roberts made reference to the Agriculture Minister's statements later in the debate.