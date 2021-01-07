The gruesome murder of six-year-old Sean Luke almost 15 years ago rocked the nation.
The boy's body was discovered on March 28, 2006 in a cane field near his Henry Street, Orange Valley, Couva, home.
An autopsy revealed he died from internal bleeding after being sodomised with a sugarcane stalk that ruptured his intestines and caused massive injuries to his internal organs.
Two teenagers from the area were eventually arrested and charged for his murder. Those two teens are now in their late 20s.
Today, the two, Akeel Mitchell and Richard Chatoo, appeared virtually before Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds as the court moves forward in its management for the trial to begin.
However, there is a possibility that the start of the trial may have to be pushed back again.
It was initially set to begin last November but the court stumbled upon a hurdle that was brought to its attention by criminal defence attorney Mario Merritt who appears on behalf of Mitchell.
Merritt had revealed that the attorney who was assigned by the Office of the DPP to prosecute the case back then, was also the one who represented Mitchell during the preliminary enquiry at the Magistrates' Court.
The attorney, Maria Lyons-Edwards did not previously disclose this and the court was only made aware after Merritt and his two juniors, Kirby Joseph and Randall Raphael, provided the details.
Lyons-Edwards has since been replaced as prosecutor.
In spite of this, Merritt filed an application seeking to have the court stay the prosecution on behalf of his client.
He said it is not known whether Lyons-Edwards had provided any type of information she had received from Mitchell while being his defence attorney regarding his innocence or guilt to the newly-assigned prosecutors.
Defence attorney Evans Welch, who appears on behalf of Chatoo did not file such an application, but is of the belief that if Merritt's is successful, then the prosecution should also be stayed against his client.