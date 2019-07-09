Chief Secretary Hosts Breakfast for Top SEA Students

The top ten Tobago Secondary Entrance Assessment students along with their parents, teachers and principals were treated to breakfast and awards by Chief Secretary and Secretary of Education, Innovation and Energy, Kelvin Charles today, at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort.

Reiterating that this is a ‘huge’ and ‘big’ moment for Tobago as history was created, Charles applauded the teachers and principals and said he hoped the results will  motivate them to maintain the performance and gain no fewer than three students in the top 200 in 2020.  He also highlighted to the teachers and principals that the school development plans must be the basis for their programmes and the evaluation of their schools’ performance.

The principals of the top ten students were presented with plaques of achievement, while all ten students received cheques totaling $7,300.  All tokens were provided by the Division of Education, Innovation and Energy.

