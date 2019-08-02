A 26 year old Sea Lots man is expected to be charged for the murders of the Orange Valley fishermen today.
He's expected to appear before a Couva magistrate after midday charged with 5 counts of murder, 2 counts of attempted murder and 6 counts of robbery with violence.
Another man, 25 years old and also of Sea Lots, faces 6 counts of robbery with violence.
The two men were detained by police hours after the attack, when police recovered the seven stolen boat engines during an exercise in Sea Lots.
Two teenaged girls of Ste Madeleine and Gasparillo were detained together with the men that day; they have since also been charged for robbery with violence in relation to the incident.
Two Mondays ago, about a dozen fishermen were assaulted, robbed and thrown overboard while fishing off Orange Valley around midnight.
Seven were still missing by the next day. Since then 5 dead bodies have been recovered.
Teenager Justin Kissoon and father of one, 26 year old Trevor Baptiste are yet to be found.