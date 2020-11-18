New form one students are still settling into their secondary schools routine, but we already know the date for next year's Secondary Entrance Assessment exam.
According to a report by the Express newspaper, current standard five pupils will be writing the exam on June 10th, 2021.
The date was reportedly revealed in a letter sent from the Education Ministry's Chief Education Officer to primary school principals.
They letter also said the COVID-19 pandemic has led to changes to the 2019 to 2023 exams, which will be distributed through a revised assessment framework.