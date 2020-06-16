Schneider Electric has introduced the EcoStruxure™ Micro Data Center C-Series 6U Wall Mount as a solution to support edge computing as it places priority on space and longevity. Launched at the Innovation Summit in Barcelona, the 6U Wall Mount is the latest evolution of Schneider Electric’s integrated systems as it brings together power, cooling, racks, and management to support distribution of IT networks - from small edge applications to hyperscale cloud data centers.
The 6U wall mount model, is designed to support large edge servers in a low-profile cabinet that maximizes floor space. This first-to-market Wall Mount takes the shape of a large electrical panel (3-feet-wide by 2-feet-long by 1-foot-deep). It is designed to save floor space as it allows heavy, edge servers, networking equipment, and the Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) to be safely mounted on a wall.
As edge networks flourish, IT professionals face new security challenges. An estimated 61 per cent of small and medium businesses are hit by cyberattacks annually. To defend against cyberattacks, Schnider’s has also introduced Device Security Vulnerability Assessment. It is now available in EcoStruxure IT Expert™, a cloud-based monitoring and management software for local edge, distributed IT, and data center. The new assessment reduces the risk of a security breach and saves time by helping users determine threats and engage in preventive measures sooner, ultimately lowering the possibilities of major business disruption and data loss.
