Former Chief Justice Sat Sharma has died.
The Express understands Sharma was ailing for some time.
In 2006 Sharma was relieved of his duties as Chief Justice by former President George Maxwell Richards who is now also deceased.
Sharma was accused of attempting to pervert the course of public justice by trying to influence Chief Magistrate Sherman Mc Nicolls to rule in favour of former prime minister Basdeo Panday in his integrity trial.
Former Prime Minister Patrick Manning, who is also deceased, had invoked Section 137 of the Constitutional to cause an independent tribunal investigation into the allegation.
The 58-page report on the Lord Mustill tribunal found that there was insufficient evidence to impeach Sharma and the embattled Chief Justice returned to work.