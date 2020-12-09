A San Juan man has been sentenced to 6, nine year sentences for engaging in sexual acts with a 12 year old girl. But the sentences totalling 54 years are to run concurrently...meaning he will only serve nine years.
The names of both parties have been omitted in this story to protect the identity of the victim since the man is the father of her children. During a virtual hearing today, Justice Hayden St Clair Douglas imposed the sentence on the man who fathered three children with the underage girl.
Justice St Clair Douglas heard that on the 15th of November 2009, the girl 13 years at the time, had her first child for the man. At the age of 14 the teenager had her second child and the third was born when she was 18.
The man claimed he was encouraged by the girl's mother to continue coming to their house to take care of the children, however, the judge noted that up to the time of trial, the man was owing $39,600 in maintenance payments.
The man who was 24 years old at the time of the first offence has been ordered to register with the sex offender's registry to be established by the Commissioner of Police within seven days of his release from prison.