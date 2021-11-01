Ten days after the leader of the Jamaat Al Muslimeen, Yasin Abu Bakr died, a new leader was unanimously announced.
At a meeting held at the Mucurapo masjid last week, the Council of Elders unanimously voted for Sadiq Al Razi to be appointed Imam of the Jamaat Al Muslimeen.
Imam Al Razi holds a degree in civil engineering and is a Quantity Auditor by profession.
Al Razi was unanimously chosen by the Council of Elders in a meeting at the Jamaat compound last week.
A statement issued by the Jamaat says 66-year-old Al Razi has been a Muslim since 1973 and previously served as Imam at the Jamaat al Wasat Mosque in Cap- de-Ville, Point Fortin.
The Imam, married with nine children, issued a brief statement, thanking Allah and the council for the confidence placed in him. He said, quote:
"This is indeed a huge responsibility and given the great efforts of late Imam Yasin Abu Bakr, a challenging task to emulate.
However, I am confident that with Allah's guidance and a collective approach by the brothers and sisters, the Jamaat al Muslimeen will make a positive contribution to the Islamic community and by extension, the national landscape."
Jamaal Shabazz was confirmed as official press spokesman of the Jamaat al Muslimeen.