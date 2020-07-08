Businesswoman Sacha Singh, is responding to comments by National Security Minister, Stuart Young.... about chartered flight companies and exemptions for returning T&T nationals.
At Monday's Health Ministry media conference, Young said he has asked for an investigation into whether any nationals abroad were tricked into paying such companies... to get their exemptions approved.
Minister Young, did not name any company.
However, Singh -- who now lives in Florida, and operates a private jet company there... is accusing Young of ignoring nationals seeking to return home.
Singh is urging the government to operate more repatriation fights.
While, she insists... her company is playing by the rules.