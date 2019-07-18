Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has denied a request by the Law Association to establish a tribunal to investigate allegations against Chief Justice Ivor Archie.
The request called for Dr. Rowley to advise President Paula Mae Weekes to establish a tribunal for the investigation.
"I told you that I would take legal advice and I am in the process of doing that and the legal advice that I have indicated that I don't need or I should not acquiesce to the Law Association's request," he said.
Dr. Rowley made the announcement during today's post-Cabinet news conference.
He also revealed that he'd gotten the advice weeks ago.
He said there have been "all kinds of attempts" to draw him into the matter.
He was making reference to a judgement in favour of PNM MP's filed by the UNC in the election petitions matter after the 2015 General elections.
In an immediate response to the decision, Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar says she disagreed with him.
Persad Bissessar mused on the reasons for this choice. She questioned,"I do not agree with his decision, I think he's made the wrong decisions once again and we ask, is he protetcing friends and family once more?"
She also said she hoped the advice to not proceed didn't come from Attorney General Faris Al Rawi.