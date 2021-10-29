On September 20th, the first set of robot-assisted surgeries was done in Trinidad, and by extension the English-speaking Caribbean.
The three key-hole procedures were done by Trinidad 6 -- a group of surgeons from The University of the West Indies.
It was done in partnership with international stakeholders, using help from a surgical robot.
Professor Shamir Cawich says it's an advancement in performing laparoscopy.
That's a minimal invasive procedure, which allows a surgeon to access inside the abdomen without making large incisions.
It involves an assistant holding a camera, so that the surgeon can see what he/she is doing.
But that could sometimes lead to human error.
Professor Cawich says, this will improve the delivery of healthcare in the country.
According to Hamish MacKenzie -- of UK-based, Digital Resilience simple devices like iPads and smart phones were used to set up cameras and talk through the assembly process for the robot.
Experts are vouching for the safety of the robot and, we're told there was a joy of teamwork surgeons and technical teams, partly because of Covid-19.
The robot-assisted surgery also helps with compliance with Covid protocols, as there'll now be less people in an operating room.