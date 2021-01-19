No Monday or Tuesday mas, and no official Carnival 2021, but there will be a road march, this year, after all.

As bmobile and the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation are teaming up to crown a virtual road march champ.

Here's how the competition will work:

  • Artistes are allowed to register up to two songs, in the competition.
  • Each song will then be given unique text codes, through bmobile's text messaging platform.
  • And, the song that gets the most votes, will be the road march.

bmobile says the grand prize is $100,000.

Voting begins on February 1st and ends on what should be Carnival Tuesday -- February 16th.

People can vote using both bmobile and Digicel platforms, as well as from international cellphone numbers.

