No Monday or Tuesday mas, and no official Carnival 2021, but there will be a road march, this year, after all.
As bmobile and the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation are teaming up to crown a virtual road march champ.
Here's how the competition will work:
- Artistes are allowed to register up to two songs, in the competition.
- Each song will then be given unique text codes, through bmobile's text messaging platform.
- And, the song that gets the most votes, will be the road march.
bmobile says the grand prize is $100,000.
Voting begins on February 1st and ends on what should be Carnival Tuesday -- February 16th.
People can vote using both bmobile and Digicel platforms, as well as from international cellphone numbers.