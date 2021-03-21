A man was killed this morning while crossing South Quay, Port of Spain.
Police said that around 9.20 a.m. the victim, Lester Michael Mitchell, 65 of East Dry River in east Port of Spain was crossing the road near the offices of the Housing Development Corporation when he was hit by a car which was heading into Port of Spain.
Police who were on patrol in down-town Port of Spain rushed over to the scene and detained the driver for questioning.
The officers said Mitchell was thrown several feet from the point of impact and died on the roadway.
Besson Street Police are continuing investigations.
There have been 20 road fatalities so far this year.