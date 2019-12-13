TTMet Service advises that the Caroni River is currently at a contained state as water levels have been slowly & steadily receding. Low lying areas in the vicinity of elevated watercourses in Southern Trinidad however remain inundated.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
TTMet Service advises that the Caroni River is currently at a contained state as water level…
Close to six months after the Venezuelan Migration Registration Process ended, some Venezuel…
Several students from El Dorado East Secondary school were awarded medals and trophies for o…
One of the two bills that form part of the government's plan to decriminalize cannabis was p…