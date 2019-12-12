Description: Isolated light to moderate showers are expected this afternoon with a low (30%) chance of heavy showers or thunderstorms. Run-off from rainfall over the last 24 hours continues to reach some of the smaller water courses and as a result, impacted areas remain inundated as flood waters are still slowly on the rise in southern Trinidad. Spring tides are also in effect, which can exacerbate conditions at high tide. The Caroni River is currently at maximum capacity and has overflowed onto its banks and low lying surrounding areas.
Instructions: Assess your environment and river levels. Avoid venturing into flood waters