Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating 24-year-old CHRIS RIVERS.
Chris, of El Guanapo Estate, Rio Claro, was last seen at her workplace; WASA Sub-Station, New Grant, around 6:10am, on Monday 8th July, 2019.
She was reported missing to the Princes Town Police Station, around 9:15am, on Wednesday 10th July, 2019, by her mother.
Chris is of African descent, 5 feet 3 inches tall and slim built with a brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a black round-neck t-shirt, a pair of black long pants and a pair of black sneakers.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of CHRIS RIVERS is asked to contact the police at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station or via text/WhatsApp to 482-GARY (4279).