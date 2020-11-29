Moderator of the Presbyterian church, Reverend Joy Abdul Mohan, is urging citizens to be a magnet of peace and do our best to eradicate the divisiveness seen in the country today.
She was speaking at the Rapid Fire Kids Foundation's unveiling of a Christmas Tree and Creche at the Palmiste Park in San Fernando last night.
Also at the event, was attorney at law and founder of the Foundation Kevin Rattiram who said no matter how bad things might seem right now, every little bit given amounts to a lot in the end.
He says despite the economic situation in the country, it was inspirational to see people come together for a project aimed at spreading joy during a difficult period.